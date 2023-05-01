MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.99. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 773,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,758,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin A. Frew sold 288,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $103,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,391,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 773,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,758,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,983,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,353 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 324,568 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.