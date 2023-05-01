MOBLAND Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and $173,341.01 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

