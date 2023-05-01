MOBOX (MBOX) Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One MOBOX token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001745 BTC on exchanges. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $92.58 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,652,874 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

Buying and Selling MOBOX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

