Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 435,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Momentus Stock Performance

MNTS stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 321,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Momentus has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Momentus will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus

About Momentus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Momentus by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentus by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Momentus during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,285 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Momentus by 22.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 193,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,084 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

