Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 435,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Momentus Stock Performance
MNTS stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 321,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Momentus has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Momentus will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus
About Momentus
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Momentus (MNTS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.