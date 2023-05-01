Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 65,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $120.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 499.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 129,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 83,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 414,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.