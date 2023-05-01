Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $10.10. Mondee shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 19,764 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondee in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Mondee in the 4th quarter worth about $2,635,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

