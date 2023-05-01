MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Gap Down to $10.16

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $9.90. MoneyGram International shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 1,123,645 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MoneyGram International Trading Down 7.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 7,823,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,363,000 after buying an additional 855,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after buying an additional 117,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,462,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after buying an additional 65,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after buying an additional 418,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 62.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading

