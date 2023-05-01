Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$662.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.94. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$19.11.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

