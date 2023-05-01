Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

Mowi ASA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. 5,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,220. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

