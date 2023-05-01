MTM Investment Management LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,009 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $25.98.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

