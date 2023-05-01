MTM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $119.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.26. The stock has a market cap of $283.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.15 and a 12 month high of $140.10.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

