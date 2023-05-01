Mullen Group (MLLGF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS: MLLGF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2023 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

4/28/2023 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.00.

4/28/2023 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

4/28/2023 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Mullen Group Price Performance

MLLGF remained flat at $10.76 during trading on Monday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Logistics and Warehousing, Specialized and Industrial Services, and U.S. and International Logistics. The LTL segment provides services in tracking, bar coding, pickup, handling and delivery of small packages, parcels, and pallets of all types of freight.

