My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0448

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,934 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

