My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 29% Lower Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 29% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000473 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000813 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,931 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

