My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $77.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

