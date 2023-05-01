My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,587 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $33.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.