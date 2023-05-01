My Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $68.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

