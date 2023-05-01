My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,047,000 after buying an additional 852,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,905,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 512,333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 508,170 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

