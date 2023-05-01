My Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $325.18 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $334.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.80.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

