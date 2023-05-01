My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,170,514 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after buying an additional 52,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after buying an additional 41,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT opened at $106.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.