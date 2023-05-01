My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after buying an additional 451,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI opened at $123.09 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

