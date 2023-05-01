Nano Hits Market Cap of $107.05 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. Nano has a market capitalization of $107.05 million and $997,204.10 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002817 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,522.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00306696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00536458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00410226 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

