National Research (NRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 43.88%.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of NRC opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. National Research has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $91,783.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,409,487 shares in the company, valued at $207,334,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 7,156 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $328,031.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $91,783.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,409,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,334,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,976 shares of company stock worth $2,085,232. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Research by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in National Research by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in National Research by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Further Reading

