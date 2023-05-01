Navcoin Trading 49.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $82,611.71 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00142482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00062785 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039037 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,026,790 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

