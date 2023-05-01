Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Tops $162.10 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $162.10 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,515.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00307777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00536813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00067811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00411170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,125,184,536 coins and its circulating supply is 40,565,592,503 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

