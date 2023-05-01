Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Newegg Commerce Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ NEGG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 279,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. Newegg Commerce has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newegg Commerce ( NASDAQ:NEGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Newegg Commerce in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

About Newegg Commerce

(Get Rating)

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.