Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13-2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.08 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

NWL opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -317.24%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.27.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after acquiring an additional 623,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,290,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,268,000 after acquiring an additional 338,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,195,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,792,000 after acquiring an additional 162,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More

