Nexa Resources’ (NEXA) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 500.com

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at 500.com in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

NEXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nexa Resources from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Shares of NEXA opened at $6.00 on Monday. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $794.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $779.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

