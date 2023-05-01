NFT Price Reaches $0.0164 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. NFT has a market capitalization of $605,249.54 and approximately $109.56 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019219 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017961 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,313.61 or 1.00028031 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01834882 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

