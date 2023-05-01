Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

NOK has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.34.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after buying an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth $29,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth $16,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

