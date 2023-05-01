Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after buying an additional 137,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NSC opened at $203.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $265.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

