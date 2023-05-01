Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Reiterated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.30.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.08. The stock had a trading volume of 128,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,547. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $265.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.91 and a 200-day moving average of $231.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.