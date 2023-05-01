NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NORMA Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NOEJF remained flat at $13.31 during midday trading on Friday. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.
About NORMA Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NORMA Group (NOEJF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.