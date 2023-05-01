North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.40

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 11550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 46,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,109,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,209 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

