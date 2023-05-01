North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. ATB Capital raised North American Construction Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.72.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$26.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.90. The company has a market cap of C$724.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$26.14.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.37. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of C$233.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$204.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.3423006 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$924,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

