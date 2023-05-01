Northcape Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COMB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.96. 19,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,130. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.