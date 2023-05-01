Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,017. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.34.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

