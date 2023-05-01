Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,629 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded down $3.32 on Monday, reaching $122.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.51.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

