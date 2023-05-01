Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.9% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.19. 623,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,076. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.