Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $104.54.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

