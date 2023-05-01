Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,283. The stock has a market cap of $176.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

