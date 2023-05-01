Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,393 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,732. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $298.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.55. The firm has a market cap of $217.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

