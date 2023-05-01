Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at $54,403.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,817 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

