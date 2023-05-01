Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.04.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.