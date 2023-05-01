Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,991,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 14,052,737 shares.The stock last traded at $13.99 and had previously closed at $13.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after buying an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,519,000 after buying an additional 204,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,653,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after buying an additional 316,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.