Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.04.

NCLH stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.03. 6,802,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,052,737. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

