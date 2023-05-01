Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

