Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 468,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 0.6% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $34,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 552.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 291.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.1 %

NTR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $107.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.