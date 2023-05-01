Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.13

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 138795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $947.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,367,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,924,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 912,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,488 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 737,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 60,197 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

