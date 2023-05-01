nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.51-$2.61 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

